Samuel E. Miller, 7, died March 20, 2023, in an accident on the way to school. He was born on March 20, 2016, in Holmes County, Ohio to Eli R. and Fannie N. (Weaver) Miller. He is survived by his parents, sister Hannah (9), brother Elijah (4), grandparents Reuben and Elizabeth Miller, Nelson and Sarah Weaver, great grandmother Anna Weaver. His sister Rachel (11), also died at the scene of the accident. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, 2 cousins and an uncle. Funeral service will be held at the Miller's home on Thursday, March 23rd at 9:30 a.m. with Bishop Alfred Gingerich officiating. There will be a visitation Wednesday, March 22nd from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
