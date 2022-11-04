Samuel Eugene Russ of Belmont formerly of Cadillac passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was 74. Sam was born on May 15, 1948 in Cadillac to Eugene V. & Lavina R. (Grames) Russ and they preceded him in death.
Sam attended school in Cadillac and moved to the Grand Rapids/Belmont area and had lived there for over 20 years. He had been employed at Charvat's Auto Repair in Grand Rapids for 15 years and retired from there. Sam enjoyed fishing, playing cards, shooting pool, working on old cars and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his children: Symantha (Dennis) Edwards of Ionia, Michigan, Samuel E. Russ, Jr. of Manton, Michigan, Jason Russ of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Michael (Heather) Seigel of Zeeland, Michigan; 6 grandchildren; 3 sisters: Janet Piar of Cadillac, Michigan, Paula Lacic of Belmont, Michigan and Paulette (Larry) Root of Sparta, Michigan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Dave McMahon officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until services Monday. Burial will be at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Way of Kent County. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
