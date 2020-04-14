LAKE CITY — Samuel “Sam‘ Bartholomew, age 81, of Lake City passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.
Sam was born June 23, 1938 in Norwich Township of Missaukee County to William and Juna (Gonyer) Bartholomew. Sam was a carpenter and involved in building several apartment complexes in Grand Rapids and Traverse City. He also owned and operated the Chippewa Landing Canoe Livery for thirteen years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Lake City Eagles Lodge.
Sam is survived by his wife, Edith; children, Tom (Kelly) Bartholomew of Bear Lake and Dan (Sherrie) Bartholomew of Houghton Lake; step-children, Chuck (Lisa) Dolley of Lake City, Dean (Shonna) Dolley of Highland, Alan (Jean) Dolley of Lake City, Jeri (Randy) Jagielo of Houghton Lake, and Brenda Arnold of Traverse City; and nineteen foster children.
Sam is also survived by his sisters, Clara Jean Martin of Cadillac, Evelyn (Ron) Hill of Lake City, Ellen (Frank) Becker of Lake City and Louise (Alan) Perrin of Fife Lake; brothers, Louis (Peggy) Bartholomew of Indiana, James Bartholomew of Lake City and Roger Bartholomew; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bartholomew, Eleanor Bartholomew and Arlo Bartholomew all of Lake City; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his parents; a son Randy Bartholomew; sister Mary Ann; brothers Bill and Charles; and a brother-in-law John Martin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City Eagles Lodge.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
