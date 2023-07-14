Sandra Ann Cooper of Cadillac passed away, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Sunnyside Assisted Living. She was 81.
Sandy was born June 21, 1942 in Cadillac to Charles E. and Margaret H. (Swanson) Keelean and they preceded her in death.
Sandy graduated from Cadillac High School in 1960 and later went back to work at the high school in the library and the office for over 30 years before retiring.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac and later the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church. She enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Over the years Sandy and Dick enjoyed traveling together; including trips to Europe and 26 winters in Lakeland, Florida. Sandy also enjoyed spending time on the lake, going for pontoon boat rides or paddle boat rides with their dog, Buddy.
On December 27, 1960 in Cadillac she married Richard B. "Dick" Cooper and he survives her along with their daughters, Melissa (Brian) Nyland of Cadillac and Holly Palmer of Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Lindsey (Aaron) Patt, Kyle (Megan) Nyland, Nicholas Palmer; great-grandchildren, Emma and Hudson Patt.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dick and Donna.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Sunnyside Assisted Living and Munson Hospice of Cadillac for their compassionate care of Sandy.
Friends may meet the family, Sunday July 16, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers member contributions may be made to Munson Hospice of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
