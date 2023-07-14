Sandra Ann Cooper of Cadillac passed away, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Sunnyside Assisted Living. She was 81.

Sandy was born June 21, 1942 in Cadillac to Charles E. and Margaret H. (Swanson) Keelean and they preceded her in death.

Sandy graduated from Cadillac High School in 1960 and later went back to work at the high school in the library and the office for over 30 years before retiring.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac and later the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church. She enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Over the years Sandy and Dick enjoyed traveling together; including trips to Europe and 26 winters in Lakeland, Florida. Sandy also enjoyed spending time on the lake, going for pontoon boat rides or paddle boat rides with their dog, Buddy.

On December 27, 1960 in Cadillac she married Richard B. "Dick" Cooper and he survives her along with their daughters, Melissa (Brian) Nyland of Cadillac and Holly Palmer of Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Lindsey (Aaron) Patt, Kyle (Megan) Nyland, Nicholas Palmer; great-grandchildren, Emma and Hudson Patt.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dick and Donna.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Sunnyside Assisted Living and Munson Hospice of Cadillac for their compassionate care of Sandy.

Friends may meet the family, Sunday July 16, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers member contributions may be made to Munson Hospice of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"