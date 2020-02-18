EVART — Sandra B. Rose, of Saddlebag Lake near Evart, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 76.
Sandra was born July 11, 1943 in Detroit to Edward and Irene (Hinc) Tabaczka. Irene later married Leo Gorski, Sandy’s stepfather, and was raised by them. She lived in Romulus and worked for GM, then retired in 2000 to Saddlebag Lake. Sandy was an avid reader, loved listening to classic rock, watching The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune, and enjoyed gardening. She was loved by many and loved all in return.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Ann (Al Runyon) Rose of Evart; her grandchildren, Angela (David) Jackson of Grand Blanc, Timothy Nutt of Evart, Andrew Nutt of Muskegon; her great-granddaughter, Baylee Jackson; her siblings, William Tabaczka of Farmington, Dan (Barbara) Gorski of Evart, Renee (Kevin) Garnett of Cadillac; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, stepfather, her son, John Rose in 2019, and her grandson, John Rose Jr. in 2018.
A Celebration of Life for Sandra Barbara Rose is in its planning stage.
