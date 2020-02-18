Sandra B. Rose

EVART — Sandra B. Rose, of Saddlebag Lake near Evart, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 76.

Sandra was born July 11, 1943 in Detroit to Edward and Irene (Hinc) Tabaczka. Irene later married Leo Gorski, Sandy’s stepfather, and was raised by them. She lived in Romulus and worked for GM, then retired in 2000 to Saddlebag Lake. Sandy was an avid reader, loved listening to classic rock, watching The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune, and enjoyed gardening. She was loved by many and loved all in return.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Ann (Al Runyon) Rose of Evart; her grandchildren, Angela (David) Jackson of Grand Blanc, Timothy Nutt of Evart, Andrew Nutt of Muskegon; her great-granddaughter, Baylee Jackson; her siblings, William Tabaczka of Farmington, Dan (Barbara) Gorski of Evart, Renee (Kevin) Garnett of Cadillac; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, stepfather, her son, John Rose in 2019, and her grandson, John Rose Jr. in 2018.

A Celebration of Life for Sandra Barbara Rose is in its planning stage.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.