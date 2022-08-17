Sandra (Sandy) Freeman was born on April 16th, 1957 in Pontiac, MI. She passed on Thursday, August 11th at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a courageous battle with dementia.
Sandy had a love for animals, quilting, and books. She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherwoman. She and her husband, Kaye, made many memories in the outdoors and were truly best friends. Sandy raised four children and was known for her unconditional love and "open door" policy as they were growing up. Friends and family always knew that they were welcome under her roof. She will live on in the hearts and homes of all who knew and loved her.
Sandy is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Lindsey; mother, Clara Lindsey; father, Harold Lindsey; and brother, Harold (Buddy) Lindsey.
She is survived by her husband, Kaye Freeman; two sons, Billy (Kendra) Hopewell and Tommy Hopewell; her daughter, Tonya (Troy) Guinan; and her stepchildren Amy Sparks and Katie (Bryon) Poch. Her grandchildren include Abner Lopez Jr., Cheyanne Rodriguez, Hailey Guinan, Siarra Lopez, Tyler Guinan, Vega Lindsey, Kai Hopewell, Bailey Hopewell, Blakely Hopewell, Noah Sparks, Ryder Sparks, Aria Francis, and Caleb Poch. Sandy's surviving siblings include Jenny (Bob) Hilton, Marlon Lindsey, Kim Lindsey, Theresa Lindsey, Jedidiah Lindsey, Genesis Lindsey, and Susan Beck.
Sandy was a member of Harrietta Methodist Church and was a strong in her faith. She will be laid to rest with a ceremony at 12pm on Friday, August 19th, at Section 16 Cemetery in Harrietta, Michigan. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
