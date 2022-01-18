Sandra Jean Flatman, 79, of Mesick, died at her home surrounded by her children, on January 12, 2022.
Sandy was born May 14, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late George and Gertrude (Stratton) Harter. She attended school in Walled Lake prior to working in several factories throughout her career.
Following the marriage to her husband, John Flatman, in 1975, the couple moved to the Mesick area where Sandy made numerous friends and was considered a second mom to many of the neighborhood kids. Sandy was a fan of Jukebox Oldies, Elvis Presley, cats, crocheting, and the casino. She also loved going on trips with her sisters, spending time with her family, and teaching her grandkids how to play card games (SkipBo was her favorite).
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Don) Saint John; her son Michael (Sally) Flatman; her brothers: Duane (the late Vita) Harter, James (Suk) Harter, and Gerry (the late Shirley) Harter; and her sisters: Gloria (the late Carl) Beck and Pam (Dale) Woodgate.
Sandy was so proud of her 10 grandchildren. She also has five great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that brought joy and laughter to her life.
Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her husband John Flatman; son James Krause; stepmother Agnes Harter; brother Dave Harter; and, most recently, her granddaughter Erica Saint John.
A celebration of life for Sandy will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Amvets post 120 in Mesick.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Michigan for the excellent care during Sandy's final months.
Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee, Michigan.
