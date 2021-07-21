Sandra Jean Helmboldt of Cadillac passed away early Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 66. Sandy was born on October 14, 1954 in Reed City.
In 1973 she graduated from Pine River High School. In June of 1973 she married Dennis Behrns and he preceded her in death on July 6, 1993. Over the years Sandy had been employed at Michigan Rubber in Cadillac for many years and she also worked as a nurse aide at the Seneca Place Home Assisted Living and Leland Home Health Care. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, hummingbirds, fishing and anything sweet like chocolate.
On March 8, 1996 in Cadillac she married Patrick L. Helmboldt and he survives her along with her son, Dennis Behrns of Cadillac; 2 step-children: Patrick Helmboldt of Arkansas and Laura (Jesse) Taylor of Lucas; 7 grandchildren; a brother, Brian (Dawn) Jensen; 3 sisters: Deborah Jensen, Janet (Gareld) McDill, and Vicky (Robert) Armstrong all of Cadillac; a 1/2 brother, Randy (Patty) Fredricks of North Dakota. Sandy was preceded in death her parents, Oscar Jensen, Jean Jensen Malmstrom and Duwayne Malmstrom; and a brother, William P. Jensen.
Private family graveside services will be held at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
