Sandra Jean Swisher, age 76 of Lake City passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Sandra was born November 6, 1945 in Watervliet, Michigan to Benjamin and Madeline (Watkins) Cowgill.
She was united in marriage to Gerald F. Swisher Sr in Watervliet. Gerald preceded her in death December 3, 2014.
Sandra had many interests in life which included camping, tubing down the river, dancing the polka, playing Bingo and enjoying her farm animals, and her dog, Darla. She made trips to the Casino, enjoyed reading and working on word search puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and especially "yelling" at the grandkids.
Surviving her are children: Rhoda (Paul) Rose, Regina Swisher, Virginia (Robert) Berg, Jerry (Sharon) Swisher Jr, Dwayne Swisher Sr, Tonia (Ron Larr) Swisher and Alice Swisher.
Sandra is also survived by twenty nine grandchildren, forty five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She leaves behind a brother, Benny Jr and four sisters, Cherri, Virginia, Catherine and Nadine.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Beverly Morrow, a brother, John Cunningham and granddaughter, Jasmine Cunningham.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene, 8450 South 29 Road, Cadillac, MI 49601, with grandson, Allan Swisher officiating.
Burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery in Manton at a later date
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
