Sandy Chiaramonti Cascagnett
A little over a year ago, Sandy had wanted to start the last chapter of life, The glory days.
Sandy had planned to travel, see friends, love life and buy a home in the sun.
Unfortunately a few pages into this chapter Sandy learned her life would change in a way she never expected, forever.
Just like that Sandy grappled with the news that she had terminal cancer. In true fashion she came to grips with it came up with a Plan B and re-wrote chapter 4 of her life. That sadly ended on April 24, 2022.
Sandy was born in Flint Michigan, spent most of her childhood years in Clarkston Michigan where she went to school and graduated at Clarkston High. As a young girl Sandy loved spending time and sometimes living with her favorite grandmother, Grandma Lily. Sandy never let the grass grow under her feet. Sandy loved to travel, see new places and meet new people. She planted her seeds in many places California, Chicago, Texas, and most of all her favorite place Mesick, Michigan. The place she called home, the place where she lived out most of her dreams. She loved horseback riding, her dogs, her cats, her turtles and frogs.
Sandy had many accomplishments throughout her life such as an aviation pilot, National Rifle Association Safety Instructor, Advanced Rescue Scuba Diver and much more. She was also truly an entrepreneur at heart. Starting and creating many different businesses, just for kids clothing boutique store right in Cadillac, owner and operator of a northern Michigan logging company for many years Timberwolf Forest Management, Compassionate Care Farming, and cofounder and partner of the Wheely Good Ice Cream business in White Lake Michigan, Sandy was not afraid to work!
Sandy loved and showed love to many starting with whom she loves the most, her children: Christopher L. (Sarah Benson) Wooten, Melissa R. Chiaramonti and Stacy G. (Michael) Farrel and her four grandchildren: Matthew Wooten, Michael Wooten, Bella Farrell and Finnegan Farrell. Her siblings: Martin Brown, Jackie (Ron) Weersing, Judy (Ron) Krieger and Jennifer West; and nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Charles & Grace (Smith) Brown; her brother, Glenn Brown and a nephew, Wesley Brown
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor John Williams officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
