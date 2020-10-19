Sandra Kay Hiscock of Jennings passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home. She was 75.
Sandra was born December 29, 1944 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Raymond and Viola Lucille (Courtney) Ford and they preceded her in death. On December 1, 1962 in Kalamazoo she married Eldon Hiscock, Sr. and he preceded her in death on May 30, 1995.
She worked in the Kalamazoo area before moving north to Cadillac where she worked as a CNA at Lakeview Lutheran Manor for seven years. Most of Sandra's working time was spent at the Mercy Hospital in Cadillac where she worked for over 20 years. She was active with Foster Grandparent Program and enjoyed her time at the Cadillac YMCA and Joyful Hearts through that program. She was also a member of Lighthouse Christian Ministries Church of Grand Haven.
Sandra had a heart for helping others and loved spending time with her family. She was a NASCAR and Detroit Tigers fan and enjoyed watching them on television. She also enjoyed bingo, puzzles and trips to the casino. Sandra enjoyed time outdoors; bird watching and fishing.
She is survived by her children: Eldon "Doug" (Kerri) Hiscock, Jr. of Jennings, Scott (Hope) Hiscock, Jim (Sundae) Hiscock all of Cadillac, Kim (Chad) Stitt of Manton; grandchildren: Crystle (Trevor), Kody, Kiley, Zach (Courtney), Alex, Amber, Gavin, McKayLee, Ashley (Brandon) Deven (Haley); great-grandchildren: Jahari, Malaki, Messiah and one due in March; siblings: Susie (Bill) Turrell of Grand Haven, Beverly (Rick) Hiser of Portage, Raymond (Rose) Ford of Texas Corners, Patricia (Jerry) Maatman of Holland; special brother-in-law, Steve (Becky) Hiscock and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two siblings, Ginny Stecker and William Ford.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. A brief service will take place at 3:00 PM with Pastor Steve Turrell officiating. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
