Sandra Kay "Sandi" Masten- Baker of Cadillac passed away, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 79.

Sandi was born January 5, 1943 in Cadillac to Harry Emerson and Helen Margaret (Burns) Kinney and they preceded her in death.

She loved the study of American glassware, dinnerware and other pottery. Sandi also loved buying and selling antiques and collectables; she owned and operated Sandi's Antiques and Collectibles and retired in 2018. In the late 1970's to the mid 1980's she and her husband, Cliff, also owned and operated Masten's Trading Post for several years

She is survived by her children: Tony (Jan) Masten and Cheryl (Wade) Nixon all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Courtney (Josh) Brautigam, Erica (Jason) Longstreet, Amanda (Daniel) Cameron, Jason (Keli) Masten, Chazz (Hollie) Masten, Maddie Masten, Mollie (Jake) Ansbach; great-grandchildren: Zaydee and Zayne Brautigam, Colten and ChloeMae Longstreet, Zander and Zoey Masten and a special great-grandson; siblings: James Kinney, Larry (Pat) Kinney, Jack Kinney.

In addition to her parents Sandi was preceded in death by her husbands, Clifford W. Masten, Sr. in 1986 and Joseph E. Baker in 2012; a son, Clifford W. "Matt" Masten, Jr. in 1992 and a sister, Linda Heron in 2021.

Cremation has taken place and per her wishes no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

