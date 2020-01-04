CADILLAC — Sandra Kaye Pepple age 70 of Lake City, passed away at her home on January 2, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 28, 1949 in Martin, Kentucky to Donald Crager and Cleo Clay. She married Ronald Pepple in Lake City, Michigan.
Sandra is survived by her husband; Ronald Pepple, children; Teresa (Patrick) Longwell, Elizabeth Long (Casey Kennedy), Samantha (Earl) VanHaitsma, grandchildren; Anthony Jones, Stephanie Jones, Joseph Jones, Michael Jones, Diana Ochoa, Stevie Bowman, Sarah Ray, Matthew Ray, Mariah VanHaitsma, Olivia VanHaitsma, and Honorary Grandma to Emma, Gracie, and Bella, and 6 great grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Daniel Crager, Samuel (Mary) Crager, Dorothy (Danny) Centers, and Diana (David) Roberts. Also surviving are her dog children, Dixie and Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her family members, Eddie Hafer, Jackie Jones, Roy Crager, and Donald Crager.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. A special thank you to Jackie (Stan) VanHaitsma, Michelle Ahrens, and Hospice of Michigan. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
