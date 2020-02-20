Sandra L. Armitage

HERSEY — Sandra L. Armitage, of Hersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home in Hersey Township. She was 74.

Sandra was born December 7, 1945 in Reed City to Louis and Donna (Dake) Mott. She had attended Evart Public Schools. Sandy had lived in Florida where she owned and operated Gulf Coast Precision and Archery. She retired to the Hersey area. She enjoyed watching wildlife and loved animals. Sandy had a keen sense of humor and an infectious laugh.

She is survived by her three children, Dori (John) Dolci of FL, Lori Ann Johnson of FL, Donald (Christine) Johnson Jr. of MI; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shelly Mott Fischer of Boise, ID, Stacie (Larry) Mott Golombisky of Fowlerville; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life honoring Sandra Lou Armitage will be held at a later date.

