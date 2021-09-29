Sandra Lee Scott of Manton passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at home. She was 73.
Sandra was born September 26, 1948 in Buckley, to Roy and Amybell (Porter) Byers and they preceded her in death. On May 28, 1983 at the Greenwood Church in Manton she married Stephen Charles Scott and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2020.
Sandie graduated from Buckley High School in 1968 while working at a sewing factory. Later she worked at the Aloha Restaurant where she met her future husband, Steve. Sandie worked alongside Steve with their family businesses, selling lawn ornaments, Steve's Lawn Ornaments and their grocery store, Steve's Produce & Grocery, later becoming Greenwood Country Store.
She was dedicated to their family business as well as their children. She collected cookbooks and enjoyed Christmas movies and sewing. Sandie was also a John Wayne fan and loved Westerns, especially when John Wayne was the star.
Sandie is survived by her children: Rebecca "Becky" Scott of Manton and Stephen "Andy" (Nicole) Scott of Cedar; a granddaughter, Amybell Scott of Manton and many other relatives.
In addition to her parents and husband he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Scott and a daughter, Kimberly Marie Scott.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 1, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Manton with Pastor Charles Mosse officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
