Sandra "Sandy" Leyko, of Manton passed away at her family's property at Rose Lake on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was 57.

Sandy was born on February 19, 1966, in Lansing, and raised by Jack and Ruth (Youngs) Thrush. She grew up in Lucas and became a graduate of McBain High School in 1984. Sandy made her living working with AAR in Cadillac for the last five years. She enjoyed spending all the time she could with family, and also enjoyed cooking or going fishing with family and friends. She will be remembered as a caring and giving person that would always go the extra mile for anyone. Sandy will be deeply missed by many.

Sandy is survived by her son, Jamie Leyko of Howard City; her daughter, Rachel (Megan) (Jonathan) Turos; grandchildren, Ryann and Braedon Leyko; her siblings, Jeff (Kenda) Leyko, Lisa (Paul) Martinson, Kim Marrison, Patty Hammond, and Kelly Thrush; her boyfriend, David "Scott" Storey; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Adam Jeffrey Leyko and her parents.

Funeral services will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday July 1, 2023 at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Haring Township Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

