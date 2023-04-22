Sandra Okoren passed away, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Green Acres Retirement Living. She was 60.
Sandra was born on June 5, 1962 in the town of Neubrucke, Germany. She came home to Michigan at the age of two Months. She spent most of her life in Boon.
Sandra was in Brownies and Girl Scouts were she attended summer day camps and earned many badges. She graduated from Mesick High School in 1981, then attended cosmetology school and graduated as a licensed beautician. Sandra loved traveling, taking cruises and camping.
She worked at Catholic Credit Union in Traverse City. She loved working with people.
Her love of God and Jesus was very important to her along with her family and her nieces and nephews. She considered Green Acres as extended family. Thank you to all the staff there for the wonderful care that they gave to her and their friendship.
She leaves behind her family: mother, Elizabeth (Pawloski) Okoren; siblings: Debra (Matt) Black, Sara (Chuck) Hettich, and Michael Okoren; nephew, Christopher Hettich; Nieces: Kayla (Zack) Williams, Ashley (Randy) Letts; great nieces: Jayda, Adilynn, Natalie; great nephews: Hayden and Ethan, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Michael L. Okoren; and grandparents, Victor and Bertha Okoren, Joe and Beth Pawloski.
The memorial mass will be held 12:00 noon, Wednesday, May 3 , 2023 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Father Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Boon Westside Cemetery in Wexford County.
Remembrances may be made to Carmelite Monastery (3501 Silver Lake Road, Traverse City, Michigan 49684) or Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
