REED CITY — Sandra May Allen went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sept. 21, 2019, passing peacefully and surrounded by love, after fighting for years with COPD.
Born on May 1, 1945 to Amos and Darlene Thompson. Married on Oct. 19, 1962 to Perry Lee Allen. They made their home in Reed City where they have resided together for 57 years, raising five children: Darla (André) Vaartjes, Rick (Denise) Allen, Jackie (Jeff) Johnson, Belinda Miller, Karen (Mark) Fegani.
Besides raising a family, she had passions for hunting, fishing, and gardening and other crafts. Always willing to share those passions with anyone. She has passed those passions onto the next generations grandkids: Elizabeth (Ryan) Szymanski, Steven (Kelli) Vaartjes, Jeff (Kate) Allen, Justin (Tracy), Jason Allen, Madilyn Allen, Brian (Danielle) Johnson, Brandon (Trisha) Johnson, Samantha Miller, Kasey Miller, Allison Miller, Kian Fegani. Great-grandchildren: Zach, Alex, Nick, Savannah, Eli, Sigmund, Jolee, William, Emerson, Ella, Gunner, Boston, Rebecca, Marissa, Berkeley, Joseph, Landon.
Preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Darlene Thompson; brother, Larry Thompson; sister, Donna Baumgardener.
Survived by: husband, Perry Allen; brother, Raymond Thompson; sisters-in-law: Joyce Apsey and Betty Wamser; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life is Wednesday Sept. 25, at Lincoln Township Hall, 20920 9 Mile, Reed City, from 3 to 6 p.m., a service by Nicole Sovis followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, another passion of Sandy’s, but if flowers are your way of showing your love and respect, contact Patterson Flowers at 231-832-2236.
