Sandra May Allen

REED CITY — Sandra May Allen went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sept. 21, 2019, passing peacefully and surrounded by love, after fighting for years with COPD.

Born on May 1, 1945 to Amos and Darlene Thompson. Married on Oct. 19, 1962 to Perry Lee Allen. They made their home in Reed City where they have resided together for 57 years, raising five children: Darla (André) Vaartjes, Rick (Denise) Allen, Jackie (Jeff) Johnson, Belinda Miller, Karen (Mark) Fegani. 

Besides raising a family, she had passions for hunting, fishing, and gardening and other crafts. Always willing to share those passions with anyone. She has passed those passions onto the next generations grandkids: Elizabeth (Ryan) Szymanski, Steven (Kelli) Vaartjes, Jeff (Kate) Allen, Justin (Tracy), Jason Allen, Madilyn Allen, Brian (Danielle) Johnson, Brandon (Trisha) Johnson, Samantha Miller, Kasey Miller, Allison Miller, Kian Fegani.  Great-grandchildren: Zach, Alex, Nick, Savannah, Eli, Sigmund, Jolee, William, Emerson, Ella, Gunner, Boston, Rebecca, Marissa, Berkeley, Joseph, Landon. 

Preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Darlene Thompson; brother, Larry Thompson; sister, Donna Baumgardener. 

Survived by: husband, Perry Allen; brother, Raymond Thompson; sisters-in-law: Joyce Apsey and Betty Wamser; and many nieces and nephews. 

Celebration of life is Wednesday Sept. 25, at Lincoln Township Hall, 20920 9 Mile, Reed City, from 3 to 6 p.m., a service by Nicole Sovis followed by a luncheon.

 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, another passion of Sandy’s, but if flowers are your way of showing your love and respect, contact Patterson Flowers at 231-832-2236.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.