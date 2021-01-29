Sandy Sue Pastotnik of Weidman, Michigan went home to her Lord on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the age of 65. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family, making people smile, and serving her Lord. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Sandy was born on June 28, 1955 in Cadillac, Michigan to Ivan and Mildred (Burgess) Fauble. She grew up in Cadillac and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1973. She married her best friend and love of her life, Ken Pastotnik in Cadillac on July 10, 1976. Sandy and Ken raised four sons; Kevin, Brian, Tom and Tyler. Sandy attended Central Michigan University and Pueblo Community College in Pueblo, Colorado where she earned a preschool directors certificate. She spent her life's work advocating for children and families with many programs including Parents as Teachers, Mothers of Preschoolers, Mothers of Twins, and teen mothers; and using her talents to teach preschool children in both Canon City, Colorado and Isabella County, Michigan. She had a heart for special needs kids and loved helping children.
As the pastor's wife, Sandy served as an elder to the First Christian Church in both Canon City, Colorado and Cadillac, Michigan. She was very active in the church and loved by many.
Sandy's granddaughters were the light of her life. She loved spending time with them, supporting them, planning epic sleepovers and telling everyone their stories. Sandy enjoyed camping with family and traveling the countryside making friends everywhere she went.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Ken Pastotnik of Weidman, MI; her four sons, Kevin (Emily) Pastotnik of Beal City, Tom (Heather) Pastotnik of Mt. Pleasant, Tyler (Rene) Pastotnik of Clare, MI, and Brian (Toni) Pastotnik of Davenport, IA; her granddaughters, Ella and Rylinn Pastotnik, Olivia, Zoe, and Harper Pastotnik, Paige Pastotnik and Helena and Fiona Sias; her brothers, Cecil (Beth) Fauble of Cadillac, and Jeff (Melissa) Fauble of Cadillac; and her many brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Mildred Fauble of Cadillac, MI.
A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date and will be announced in the newspaper and on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in honor of one of Sandy's passions, to your local food pantry, to help those struggling in this difficult time.
