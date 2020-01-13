MERRITT — Sara Ann Nettle, age 79, a long-time resident of Houghton Lake and Merritt, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.
Sara, the youngest of seven children, was born April 2, 1940 in Holland Township of Missaukee County to Harold and Anna (Wright) Mead.
Sara was a 1958 graduate of Merritt Agricultural High School. She served for two years in the US Army after high school and worked for the US Government for nine years before returning to Michigan. In her government career, she worked in Germany, Pakistan, and Washington, DC.
She entered into marriage on August 12, 1972 with David Nettle in St. Ignace.
Sara obtained her Associate’s Degree from Kirtland Community College and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Central Michigan University. She taught kindergarten at the Houghton Lake Community Schools for 23 years until she retired.
During retirement she was an active member in the community; highlighted by serving on the Board of Directors for the Missaukee Commission On Aging and the Ardis Missaukee District Library Board. Sara held memberships in the America Legion Post 300 of Lake City and Post 94 of Cadillac. Sara attended the Merritt-Butterfield United Methodist Church in Merritt.
Sara loved spending time with her family, listening to music and reading. She enjoyed sitting on the back patio of her home or the deck of the family cabin in the Upper Peninsula. Her personality would light up a room and she was always there to listen.
She is survived by her husband, David of Merritt, son and daughter in law, Ed and Dani and grandson Clayton of Merritt and son, Arthur of Detroit and sister, Peggy of Chaska, MN.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers; Gene Mead of Vogel Center, Jack and Pete Mead of Grayling and Bob Mead, KIA in WWII, and a sister, Thelma (Mead) DeMonteny of Redford.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Merritt-Butterfield United Methodist Church in Merritt with Pastors Hyun Jun Cho and Jeff Shrock officiating. The Lake City American Legion Post 300 will conduct military honors. A time of visitation will precede services beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
