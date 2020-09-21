MCBAIN — Sarah (Benthem) Hoekwater, age 98 of McBain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother went home to be with her Heavenly Father peacefully at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac on Saturday, September 19.
She was born in Lucas on April 4, 1922 to Gerrit and Grace (Van Kampen) Benthem. She married Percy Hoekwater on April 12, 1946 in Lucas. He preceded her in death on May 26, 1989. Sarah loved her Lord and God, desiring to honor Him in all ways, and her life reflected it. She lived with joy and peace, and showed all who knew her patience, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness and generosity. She filled her days raising her family on the farm that she and her husband had purchased shortly after marriage. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She kept her family fed and clothed with her canning and sewing. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and sewing, including making quilts for all her children and grandchildren. Whenever a neighbor, relative or friend stopped by, she always welcomed them with a smile and had coffee ready along with homemade cookies or brown bread. She was hard-working, strong but sweet lady of quiet faith who humbly served and led her family.
She is survived by her children Jerry Hoekwater, Mary Schierbeek, Jack (Diane) Hoekwater, and daughter -in -law Elaine Hoekwater. She is survived by her grandchildren Kimberly Shankland, Tara (Steve) Dunn, Shannon (Brian) Holmes, Kregg (Toni) Schierbeek, Jon (Jen) Schierbeek, Kaci (Floyd) Morris, Kelly (Steve) Ueland, Kristin Huttenga, Katie (Brent) Clough, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister Nevie Dykstra and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Gene Hoekwater, son-in-law Randy Schierbeek, brothers and sisters Hilbert (Evelyn) Benthem, Edwin (Trina) Benthem, Fenna (Raymond) DeBoer, Annie (Dick Winkle), Peter VanHouten, Andrew (Bernice) Benthem, Frances (Stuart) Ellens, Herm Dykstra and Gertrude Benthem. She was also preceded in death by her in-laws infant Henry Hoekwater, Harold (Virginia) Hoekwater, Arley (Helen) Hoekwater, Clarrissa (Martin) TeBos and Mae (John) Winkle.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church, Pastor Todd Kuperus officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place after the service at the Lucas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kids Hope USA, or Alzhiemer's Foundation of America.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kids Hope USA, or Alzhiemer's Foundation of America.
