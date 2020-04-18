CADILLAC — Sarah Emily “Sally‘ McSwane, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Curry House Assisted Living. She was 78.
Sally was born August 18, 1941 in Goshen, Indiana to John C. and Mildred (Kendig) Yoder and they preceded her in death. On December 28, 1963 Sally married Danny Paul McSwane and he preceded her in death in 1986. They had two daughters, Rochelle and Danette.
As a baby, Sally was baptized at Goshen Presbyterian and joined Ridgedale Presbyterian as a teen. After moving to Cadillac, Sally joined the First Congregational Church UCC Cadillac and later the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac, serving as an elder there. Her faith served as an important
feature in her life, and she was quick to invest in her church community.
Sally attended Hanover College and Indiana State University, earning her master’s degree in English and Mathematics education. She later served as a teacher for 34 years, mostly focused on middle-school level mathematics. Outside of work, she was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a sorority dedicated to women educators. Her dedication to teaching was unparalleled, and her devotion to education inspired her family members and friends.
When not teaching, Sally could be found with any number of craft projects strewn around her, from quilts to knit hats to the hundreds of coloring pages she completed in the years before she passed. She especially loved sharing these projects with her family and community members, making cards out of the pages she had colored and giving quilts to her loved ones.
Sally is survived by her daughters, Rochelle “Shelly‘ (Ken) Maciejewski of Hudsonville and Danette Crozier (Brian Stark) of Cadillac; grandchildren, Victoria and Andrew Maciejewski and McKinsey and Cameron Crozier; and siblings John (Karen) Yoder and Susan (Rem) DeJong. Her family will remember her for her unique wit, creativity and dedication.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Youth Mission or Bell Choir. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
