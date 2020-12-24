Sarah Jane Nelson of Petoskey formerly of Cadillac passed away Monday afternoon, December 21, 2020 at Riverside Nursing & Rehabilitation in Grand Haven. She was 75. Sarah was born on July 23, 1945 in Norfolk, Virginia to Norman J. & Priscilla (O'Rouke) Petersen and they preceded her in death.
Early in her life the family moved to Cadillac and she graduated from Cadillac High School. On May 16, 1964 in Cadillac she married Orlo Richard Nelson and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2013.
Sarah was an active mother while raising their children; she participated and supported all the sports or activities they were involved in. She was team mother numerous times and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children. In her younger years Sarah enjoyed bowling.
Survivors include her children: Tom (Michelle) Nelson of Spring Lake, Tim (Rebecca) Nelson of Traverse City, and Mary (Dave) vanZon of Rosendale, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren: David (Cherielle), Kali (Tyler) , Olivia, Sarah, Holland, Daven, Maryn, Samantha, Owen, Taylor and Reid; 3 sisters: Darlene (Daniel) Williams of Manton, Donna Follett of Traverse City, and Suzanne (Johnny D.) Ensing of McBain; and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Parkinson Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
