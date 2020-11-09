Sarah Marie Dodde, age 44, of Marion, Michigan, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020, after a long battle with stage 4 liver cancer. She was born to Cynthia and Tim Koschmider in Cadillac, MI., on March 4, 1976. She attended Cadillac Schools and Baker College.
Sarah loved to sit and enjoy the quiet. She also enjoyed crocheting, cross stitch, and reading a good book. Some of Sarah's most cherished memories were camping with family and floating on the river with family and friends. She loved her two dogs, Bailey and Maggie.
Sarah married Mike Dodde on October 2, 2000. They are survived by their three children, Ian Dodde, Eli Dodde, and Emily Dodde, all of Marion. Sarah is also survived by her parents, Cynthia Koschmider (Tim Swinehart) of Lake City and Tim Koschmider (Carol) of Cadillac, father and mother in-law, Arnold and Linda Dodde of Evart. Several nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Kyle, and Addyson Koschmider, Taylor and Harleigh Koch, and Destiny and Dustin Hoekwater. Also, her brother Jonathon of Leroy, sister in-law Tammy (Tim) Hoekwater of Marion. Maternal grandparents Dale and Jayne Edwards of Cadillac. She is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Sarah was preceded in death by husband Mike Dodde, mother in-law Janice Dodde, paternal grandparents Carl and Beatrice Koschmider, and very special cousin Ryan Edwards.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. Arrangements are being made by Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
