GREENVILLE — Saralee Bernth age 84, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Fountain View Assisted Living in Lowell.
She was born December 19, 1935 in Greenville, the daughter of Lester L. and Martha L. (Chambers) Bernth. She was a 1953 graduate of Greenville High School and graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor’s in Education. Saralee was proud to be a high school teacher for 36 years with the majority of her tenure at Pine River High School. She loved spending time with her family, and most importantly was a super fan of her family, grandchildren, MSU and her Detroit Tigers. She wouldn’t miss her grandchildrens basketball, football, soccer games, golf tournaments, Village Green, concerts and plays in Greenville. She also loved gardening, and playing the slots at the casinos. She had a special place in her heart for her niece, Stacey Bernth and nephew, Scott Bernth and his family. She will be dearly missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Mike (Monica) Bernth of Greenville; three grandchildren Bryanna “Breezy‘ (Brad) Wancket of Waterford, Dylan Bernth of Fenton and Britta Bernth of Ann Arbor; niece Stacey Bernth, of Columbus, Ohio; and nephew Scott (Danielle) Bernth, Columbia, South Carolina; one great niece Margaret; and two great nephews Andrew, and Jack; and her cousins Jo-Rae Wilkinson and Max Watts both of Belding.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, with funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will be in East Montcalm Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, with complete obituary online at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com where you can leave a message of condolence for the family.
