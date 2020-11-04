Scott A. Smith of Cadillac passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. He was 70.
Scott was born December 28, 1949 in Grand Rapids to Stanley T. and Doris M. Van Duren) Smith and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1968 and continued on to attend Ferris State University. Scott worked at Lake Country Beverage Distribution Company before working at Carter's Grocery Store in Cadillac.
Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing and running. He loved animals, reading and playing his guitar, especially blues music. Scott was also an avid prize fighting and football fan. He volunteered with Hospice and attended AA.
He is survived by his children: Tracey (Justin) Casagrande of Northville, Melissa (Charles) Brodberg of Cadillac, Devon Hampton of Grand Ledge, Stanley Smith of Cadillac, Benjamin Smith of Traverse City, and Ashley Smith of Cadillac; seven grandchildren; siblings Jeff Smith of Traverse City, Lauren (Michael) Conway of Lansing, and Carole (Joe) Moomey of Cadillac.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Smith in 2004 and a sister, Kristin Corwin in 2018.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date,. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wonderland Humane Society.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.