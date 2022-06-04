Cadillac - Scott Eugene Welch, of Lake City and Cadillac passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was 38.
Scott, aka "Basketball Jones" was born on May 3, 1984, in Cadillac, Michigan to Scott Jones and Josephine Welch. He grew up and attended school in Cadillac, eventually going to work with Bigelow Exteriors and spent much timing roofing. He often be found spending time hunting and fishing, and most recently raising pigs. Scott enjoyed time with his family and friends and was known to play a round or two of paintball, even though his skills at finding places to hide were not the best. He created many fond memories camping and cherished the opportunities he had with Mason and Jacob, that he treated as if they were his own boys. Scott will be deeply missed and remembered.
Scott is survived by his mother, Josephine Welch; his father, Scott Jones; a special cousin, Jim Gregory; brothers, Dustin (Katie) Jones and Ricki (Amanda) Jones; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; his fiancé, Jennifer and her boys, Mason and Jacob; as well as other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Emma Welch, and Ted and Alice Jones; and one special cousin, Sarah Jones.
A private family celebration of life will be held and per his wishes cremation will take place and memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
