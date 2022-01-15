Scott Eugene Stanton, of Luther passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Grand Oaks Nursing Center. He was 90.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Terry Stanton. Scott was born on June 27, 1931, in LeRoy, Michigan to Ernest and Adabelle (Welch) Stanton. On November 20, 1988, he entered into marriage with the former Donna Williams in Bristol, MI.
Scott leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Donna Stanton; his sons, Daryll and Paul Stanton; his daughters, Joyce Hill, Pam Gearlds, JoEllen Witt, and Janelle Stanton; a step-daughter, Jeannie Bailey; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was a beloved part of the LeRoy, Tustin, and Luther Communities, and his celebration of life will be held on March 5 at the Edgetts Wesleyan Church of Luther. More details will be announced closer to the time of service.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
