On December 25, 2020, Scott Gerald Britton loving husband, son, and brother passed away at age 59.
Scott was born on April 26, 1961 in Battle Creek, MI to Joanne (deceased) and Gerald Britton.
After relocating north in the 6th grade, Scott graduated from Marion High School in 1979.
He served in the U.S Navy Construction Battalion as a "Seebee" stationed in Rota, Spain.
Scott worked at Evart Products for 27 years where he also met his best friend and wife, Cindy Britton.
They were together 20 years, married for 5 1/2, and enjoyed long road trips and riding on the quad.
Scott had numerous passions included snowmobiling, ping pong, shooting pool, gardening, hunting, football (Go Spartans!) and especially fishing with family and friends on his pontoon boat.
He was a genuine and loyal guy who was always there with a helping hand whether he knew you or not.
In addition to his wife Cindy, Scott's immediate family includes his father Gerald "Jerry," stepmother Ruth, sister Dianne and dogs Abe and Rosie.
He will also be missed by other family members, buddies, coworkers, and neighbors.
A celebration of life and memorial will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.