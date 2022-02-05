With great sorrow, our family would like to announce the passing today of our beloved brother, Scott Patino. He passed away peacefully in his home, with his wife and family by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Patino; his four Children, Taque age 31, Aedion age 27, Quentin "Reese" age 25, Eli age 3; his two brothers, Gary Patino and Danny Patino; his mother Shirley Smith.
My Brother was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force. He was a TSgt (E-6) deployed to Qatar and Kyrgyzstan for six months in 2012 as one of the lead construction project managers. Scott served four years active duty Air Force and twenty-three years in the Michigan and Florida Air National Guard.
Scott is loved and will be forever missed by his family. Rest peacefully Scott we love you.
A GOFUNDME page was created in tribute to Scott and his military family. Here is that link. https://gofund.me/b1c05e7e
