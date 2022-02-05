Scott Patino
Memoriams

With great sorrow, our family would like to announce the passing today of our beloved brother, Scott Patino. He passed away peacefully in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Patino; his four Children, Taque age 31, Aedion age 27, Quentin "Reese" age 25, Eli age 3; his two brothers, Gary Patino and Danny Patino; his mother Shirley Smith.

My Brother was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force. He was a TSgt (E-6) deployed to Qatar and Kyrgyzstan for six months in 2012 as one of the lead construction project managers. Scott served four years active duty Air Force and twenty-three years in the Michigan and Florida Air National Guard.

Scott is loved and will be forever missed by his family. Rest peacefully Scott we love you.

A GOFUNDME page was created in tribute to Scott and his military family. Here is that link. https://gofund.me/b1c05e7e

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.