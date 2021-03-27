Scott Ryan Lee, age 42, of McBain passed away at his home March 23, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1978 at Flint to Lewis and Beatrice (Elenbaas) Lee. He attended the Clio High School. He worked at lawn maintenance and drove for the Amish. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed going to the local coffee shop and visiting with friends.

He is survived by his siblings, Marilyn Corrigan of Grand Blanc, Laurie Lee of Clio, Karen (Bryce) Brown of Saline, Lewis (Cinda) Lee of Flint, Angela Brandt of Flushing and Auburndale, Florida, Alisa Jones of McBain, and Malinda Lee of Burton. His nieces are Ariana Brown, Brooke Rybicki and Tayler Jones. There are many aunts, uncles and cousins also surviving.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Lewis Lee and brothers in law, Nelson Brandt and Chris Corrigan.

Visitation will be at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Monday from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Please be aware of the Covid-19 requirements. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is in charge of arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.