Scott Ryan Lee, age 42, of McBain passed away at his home March 23, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1978 at Flint to Lewis and Beatrice (Elenbaas) Lee. He attended the Clio High School. He worked at lawn maintenance and drove for the Amish. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed going to the local coffee shop and visiting with friends.
He is survived by his siblings, Marilyn Corrigan of Grand Blanc, Laurie Lee of Clio, Karen (Bryce) Brown of Saline, Lewis (Cinda) Lee of Flint, Angela Brandt of Flushing and Auburndale, Florida, Alisa Jones of McBain, and Malinda Lee of Burton. His nieces are Ariana Brown, Brooke Rybicki and Tayler Jones. There are many aunts, uncles and cousins also surviving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Lewis Lee and brothers in law, Nelson Brandt and Chris Corrigan.
Visitation will be at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Monday from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Please be aware of the Covid-19 requirements. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is in charge of arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
