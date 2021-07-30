Scott Woodring, 59, from Venice, FL, passed away on June 10 after a hard-fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Scott graduated from Atherton High school and went on to attend Western Michigan University. He was very proud to be in The Pike fraternity. Scott loved to hunt, play cards, golf and hang out with family and friends.
He was involved with the Tustin Council while living in Tustin MI for many years.
Many people would say that you would never see him without a smile on his face and always willing to lend a helping hand.
He was proceeded in death by father, Neil Woodring; sister, Debbie Leatherwood; brother, Mike Woodring.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Woodring; two children: Bradley Lawrence (Heather) and Jordyn Woodring (Devon); and three grandsons: Lane, Teddy and Ardin. As well as mother Barbara Woodring; brothers: Dave Woodring (Kathy), Doug Woodring (Becky) and Steve Woodring (Rhonda); sisters: Nancy Gorzenski (Dave) and Stacey Wade (Kent); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Scott had many special friends including Scott Barron, Gerard Fowler, Mike Weidenhammer and Floyd Moody.
The family will be having a celebration of life service at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin on August 7 at 11 a.m., dinner following.
