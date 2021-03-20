Selah Rose Stirn of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was six weeks old.

Selah was born February 2, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to Tyler John Stirn and Shelby Lynn Dennis.

She was a beautiful, perfect baby that was loved beyond measure. Her sweet and calm personality was already evident. When her twin sister, Lyra, was feisty and loud, Selah would simply turn her head. Selah was adored by her older brother, Arlo, who was so proud of his babies. The love her family has for her is indescribable and will continue on as they remember the future milestones Selah would have accomplished.

She is survived by her parents, Tyler and Shelby; big brother, Arlo; twin sister, Lyra; grandparents: Angela King, David Dennis, Jeff Stirn; aunts and uncles: Jesse Stirn, Chad (Rachel) Wyly, Jenny Wyly, Deven Squires, James Squires and several great-grandparents.

Selah was preceded in death by her grandma, Sheryl Stirn and cousin, Andrew Vinton.

Memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American SIDS Institute. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

