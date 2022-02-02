Senior Master Sergeant James "Jim" Allen Hora USAF of Cadillac passed away, Monday, January 31, 2022 at home. He was 69.
Jim was born February 18, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Rosalie (Kuba) Hora.
Jim retired after proudly serving in the United States Air Force for 26 years. He served the country he loves all over the world. Jim enjoyed the travel his career allowed and was very proud of what he accomplished. He was a people person and very generous. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was his family and friends.
On April 1, 1978 in Chicago, Illinois he married Diane M. Tarchinski and she survives him along with their children: Elton (Robin) Lambert of Germany and Autumn (Kai) Engstroem of North Dakota, Laura (Shaun) Ryan of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Kaine and Tyran Lambert; siblings: Charles (Mae) Hora, Michael (Diane) Hora, Mary Ann Lynn and his in-laws: Richard and Mary Tarchinski.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Hora.
Cremation has taken place and a service will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made to Veterans Serving Veterans of Cadillac or the Wonderland Humane Society of Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
