SHANDRA EISENGA
Our beloved Shandra Kay Eisenga went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2023. Our warrior fought the hard fight in life and battled courageously until the end.
Shandra was born on May 13, 1966, to Jerry (late) and Karla Eisenga. She was the angel walking on this earth with a servant heart and unselfishly impacted the lives of all those she met, whether it be family, friends or a stranger in need. Shandra was resilient and genuine as they get and loved BIG with her smiles and hugs.
She started her young career working at the local grocery stores in Marion and continued in this same capacity up until her health condition prevented her to so in November 2020. She was an avid softball player back in the day and enjoyed spending quality time with her entire family. The grandkids were the apple of her eye and she and Leo could always be found cheering them on at athletic events, treating them to ice cream or fishing in the hole. Her nieces and nephew will long remember her for her song, You Are my Sunshine. Shandra's passing leaves a huge void to not only her family and friends, but the community as well. Her bright light in life will be missed.
She is survived by her fiancée, Leo Cornell, her daughter, Amber (Brandon) Herlein and grandchildren, Porter and Reyna, mother, Karla Eisenga, sister, Tarin (Brian) Brunink, brothers, Gary (Dawn) Eisenga and Jason Eisenga. She will also be missed by her nieces, Danay (Greg) Tossey and children Tucker, Emerson, Harper, Leighton, Harrison and Briggs, Rylee Eisenga and Morgan and Shawna Eisenga and her nephew Kyler (Ashley) Eisenga and child, Isabelle.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Eisenga, her grandparents Henry and Reka Eisenga, and Arnold and Lempi Johnson. We rejoice she is no longer in pain and has joined her family members in Heaven to watch over all of us. Our family is forever grateful to Leo for loving Shandra unconditionally and being that shining star in her life.
Services will be held at Highland Christian Reformed Church on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation prior to the service from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Sandy Merrifield will officiate. Burial will take place in the Highland Hillside Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family if so inclined to help absorb the costs of the funeral and headstone. Any remaining funds will be donated to the charity of the family's choice.
