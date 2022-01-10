Shane Robert Tucker Shane Robert Tucker, Falmouth - age 43, of Falmouth, passed away January 8, 2022. The full obituary will appear on January 11, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|Larson's Floral & Gifts
12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
|
Latest News
- New bill won't end local teaching sub shortage
- Pine River hosts Fallen Bucks Memorial Tournament
- Cadillac boys score bowling win
- Area runners start indoor track season
- Lake City skating rink looking for a boost
- New year, new library programs
- Let the Battle of the Books begin
- Missaukee County Conservation District putting on bird programs
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.