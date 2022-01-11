Shane Robert Tucker, age 43 of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Shane was born on January 30, 1978 in Cadillac to Robert "Bob" and Carol Tucker. Shane graduated from McBain Agricultural School and had obtain his journeyman's license in electrical contracting. On May 17, 2016 Shane married Crystal Burgher in Missaukee County. He was most recently working as an electrical maintenance man for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe in Mt. Pleasant. Spending time with family and his friends was his favorite pass time. Shane could be found not sitting still but rather outdoors doing things he loved, such as, hunting, fishing camping, woodworking, trail riding with side by sides, and the Jeep. He also rode motocross and loved cruising on his Harley. Another enjoyment of Shane's was making Christmas wreaths.
Shane is survived by his wife; Crystal, children; Kennedi , Quinn, Harli, Mark, and Taylor, mother Carol Tucker (Bob Miller), sister; Christine (Justin) Ogg, grandfather; Bill Hart, sister -in-law, Amanda (Chris) Baker, brother-in-law, Mark (Michelle) Burgher, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his dad; Bob Tucker, grandparents; Donna Hart, Edward and Elizabeth Tucker, and In-laws; Mark and Sue Burgher.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 14 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Pastor Dirk Koetje will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will take place in the Aetna Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out in honor of the Tucker family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
