Shannon Lynn Huffman, of Mesick, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. He was 57.

Shannon was born on June 20, 1965 to Jerry Lynn and Donna Jean (Bodary) Huffman in Flint, Michigan. After graduating high school, he went on to spend his career working as a machinist, mastering CNC programs and working with metal. In his spare time, he could often be found outside two-tracking the trails in his Jeep. He loved his dogs and enjoyed playing outside with them.

Shannon is survived by his loving children, Lance Huffman and Sarah (Christopher) Proulx; grandchildren, Kennedy Huffman, Huck Huffman, Kaydence Burdette, Hannah Burdette, Austin Burdette, Aiden Vance, Dean Proulx and Ziva Proulx; mother, Donna Huffman; siblings, Shayne Huffman and Shad Alexander; girlfriend, Amy Coffell; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Huffman.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

