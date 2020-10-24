Shari Kaye (Devereaux) Bednarick of Manton, MI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was 66. She was born December 1, 1953 in Battle Creek, MI to Richard Eugene Devereaux and MaryLou (Skidmore) Devereaux.
Shari graduated from Cadillac High School in 1972. She enjoyed her brief modeling career as a model for Milliken's store in Cadillac during her senior year of high school. She graduated at the top of her class from Flight Attendant School in Los Angeles, CA. She worked at Tribune Record, Kysor Central Staff, Noah's Ark Day Care and Wexford County Building and Zoning.
In 1974 she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Bednarick. They were best friends and enjoyed biking, skiing, kayaking, camping, and outdoor games together. Shari loved her family and friends but Gary was always first in her life.
She loved the Lord and her church and especially the praise music. She was kind, loving and giving. She enjoyed knitting slippers, hats, and scarves and gifting them to all of her family and friends. She loved going on sisters' trips and experiencing new adventures. She was the best Big Sister Ever! She was easy going, had a great sense of humor, and spoke kind of others. She was a great mom to her children, Andy and Darcy, and a wonderful Grandma to her favorite and only granddaughter, Alexis Kaye Payne.
Shari is survived by her husband and best friend of 46 years, Gary; son, Andrew (Melissa) Bednarick of Fife Lake, MI; daughter, Darcy Bednarick of Ohio; granddaughter, Alexis Payne of Ohio; sister Leisa (Neal) Laybourne of Barre, VT; sister Lori (Delos) Loomis of Muskegon, MI; brother Brian (Carolyn) Devereaux of Plainwell, MI; sister Amy Finstrom of Cadillac, MI; brother Alan Devereaux of Cadillac, MI; many nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews, along with her extended family and dear friends who love her and will miss her everyday.
A service is planned for Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac, MI. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
