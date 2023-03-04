Sharon Marie Beemer, age 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her home in Evart, MI. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 24, 1947 in Midland, Michigan to Thomas Theodore and Rose Marie (Kosnik) Balwinski.
Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Leroy High School. On June 12, 1965 she married Billy David "Bill" Beemer in Leroy and the adventures began. Then they started their family, residing in Evart, MI. Sharon's bubbly personality and sense of humor was contagious, loyal to her loved ones, faithful, protective, so full of love, and she was beautiful both inside and out with a smile that could light up any room. Throughout the years they owned and operated many businesses, including The Creek Saloon in Big Rapids, Beemer's AFC Homes as well as Beemer's Harness Racing. She also worked at KC's Party Store prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, dancing, puzzles, reading, giraffes, cutting grass or anything that involved being outdoors in the sun. Over anything else Sharon enjoyed her role as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 57 years, Bill & their beloved dog Dexter; children, Lisa Beemer of Evart, Marty Beemer of Big Rapids and Karen (Todd whom she treated as her own) Copeman of Evart; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Nate) Grabenhorst, Ashley Copeman, Taylor (Jessica) Copeman & their 5 dogs, Samantha (Ryan) Brown, Katelyne VanMourik, Lauryn Beemer, Teagan Beemer, and Emily Beemer; six great-grandchildren, Haleigh Reardon, Peyton Rueffer, Aydon Sherman, Henry Brown, Emma Grabenhorst, and Eloise Brown; siblings, Richard Balwinski of Florida, James (Joanne) Balwinski of Ashton, and Regina (Larry) Newton of Belding; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Sharon is now reunited with her parents and her brother, Alan Balwinski.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 4th at Corey Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5th with viewing two hours prior from 12-2 p.m. Following the service on Sunday a luncheon will be provided at the Evart Moose Lodge.
For those of you that can't join us please share a story or sign her page online at coreyfuneralhome.com
