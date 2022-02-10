Sharon Christine Tiihonen of Manton passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 77.
Sharon was born March 21, 1944 to Murdock and Barbara (Skomski) MacKenzie and they preceded her in death. She married Michael John Tiihonen May of 1963 and he also preceded her in death.
She moved north in 1989 and loved her home up north. Sharon was a talented artist and enjoyed sketching. She has a love for animals; especially her dogs and cats.
Sharon is survived by her sons: Michael (Susan) Tiihonen of Cadillac and Christopher (Joan) Tiihonen of Alanson; grandchildren: Emily Tiihonen, Jacob Tiihonen, Therese Uitti, Frank Gagacki, Garrett Gagacki; great-grandchildren: Mark, Ben, Alex; siblings: Georgina (Edward) Gillissie and Terrie MacKenzie.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
