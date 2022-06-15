Sharon Erickson

Sharon Jean (Lakies) Erickson, born March 6, 1941, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2022, after years of weathering the challenges of Parkinson's Disease. Sharon is survived by her sons, Andrew, Ted, William, and Max Erickson; daughters-in-love Carmen and Anne Erickson; grandchildren, Ava, Drew, Everett, Pearl, and Frances Erickson; sisters-in-love Sandra Ide, Karen Carlson and Tara Erickson; brothers-in-love Leif Erickson and Harland Carlson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Erickson, and her parents, Evart and Elizabeth (Mitchell) Lakies. A celebration of Sharon's life will take place on Saturday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at the Sherman Township Hall, 14929 21 Mile Rd, Tustin, Michigan. Please visit www.niefuneralhomes.com for the full obituary and to leave a tribute.
|
