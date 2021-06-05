Sharon Kathleen Baker, 70, passed away 5/25/2021 in the comforting presence of her family. She was born 09/30/1950 in Garden City, MI to Jack and Kathleen Federspill. Her parents, along with 3 of her 4 siblings, precede her in death.
Over the years, she held a number of professional roles, but most recently were her runs as Deputy Clerk (1992-1996) and Clerk (1996-2021) of the Ellsworth Township Hall in Luther, MI. This town was her home, and she took great pride in serving its community. The picture provided is her holding the championship trophy from the annual Luther Days softball tournament in 2016, the trophy a gift from the team that camped on her yard for it each year. Sharon took joy in attending her sons softball games, and often could be found keeping score for them.
Outside of work, she was a dedicated volunteer in the Pine River elementary classrooms for 19 years, but the teachers she assisted noted she was "so much more than that" to the children she worked with. She adored the fun and innocence of children, and her time at the schools was very precious to her.
She was also a regular bingo player at the Manton VFW Hall, where her friends became another family to her, and she looked forward to seeing them every Saturday it was open.
Sharon is preceded in death by the love of her life, Kenneth Ralph Baker, to whom she was married for 34 years before his passing in 2016. They shared 5 children together, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that were the lights of Sharon's life.
She is survived by her dog Peppy; children, Dean (Sara) Armstrong, Jeff (Sherri) Armstrong, Russell (Vicki) Baker; brother and sister-in-law, John and Sharon Federspill; step-children Lynn (Eldon) Sims, Kenny (Annette) Baker; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Armstrong, Alan (Holly) Baker, Amanda Purcell, Isaac McConnell and Ian, Brandi and Grant Baker; great-grandchildren Alina, Alyssa, Carli, Damian, Cyrus; and her adopted by heart grandchildren Tina and Cody Petersen.
She loved her family unconditionally and would go to the ends of the earth for them. Her kind, giving spirit and tremendous love live on through them. They are a testament to the enormous impact she had on this world, and how much more love has filled it because of her existence.
A service will be held at the Luther Cemetery on Sunday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a luncheon (in town, location TBD). If you would like to honor her life in a special way, instead of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Sharon's name to the Luther Ballfields or the Luther Library. There will be a donation box at the service or these can be sent to 1537 N Frank Smith, Luther, MI 49656, all of which will be put towards these places in the community that were dear to her. Those in Luther can also look for the purple firework at the annual July 4th fireworks show in Sharon's honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.