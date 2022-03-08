Sharon Kay Thompson, native of Cadillac, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was 79.
Sharon was born on February 21, 1943 in Cadillac to Gordon and Marian (Broy) Westman. She attended Cadillac High School. On June 16, 1960 she entered into marriage with the love of her life, James Dean Thompson; at Zion Lutheran Church. The couple spent 57 years together until his time of passing on July 22, 2017.
Sharon made her living raising her family and working beside her husband, following his career moving them from Ohio, to Minnesota and Wisconsin, and finally Michigan, where they transferred to Cadillac to be closer to family and eventually retire there. They enjoyed wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona for 23 years. When their kids were little, they lived in St. Ignace and then Duluth, MN, where Sharon was a part of their school PTO. In her years before her amputation, she enjoyed playing Bridge and Bingo. She liked making special trips to casinos, her husband tagged along to keep her on a budget (little did he know, she had a secret stash she called her fun money!). Sharon enjoyed bowling on a league in Wakefield, and golfing on a league in Cadillac with her mom. While her and her family resided in Wakefield, she would spend many special days with her friends enjoying each other's company with a cup of coffee at the local bakery. After her amputation in 2013 and the move back to Cadillac from Arizona a few years later, she especially enjoyed family visits, Facetime calls, and putting puzzles together with her sister, Linda. Sharon was able to get out and about with help from her family to enjoy rides through the country, getting ice cream cones, eating out, or getting a coffee from Java. She thoroughly enjoyed her daily nature visitors she had in her yard; deer were her favorite! Sharon handled her amputation with great courage. She was one who didn't like to ask for help and did what she could by herself so she could remain as independent as possible.
Sharon is survived by her loving children, Melissa (Charlie Schroder) Thompson of Cadillac, Robert "Bob" (Troy Touch) Thompson of Signal Hill, CA, and Debbie (Tony) Ringsmuth of Wakefield, MI; three grandchildren, Alyssa (Ryan) Miller, and Jordan and Jacob Ringsmuth; two great-granddaughters, Clara and Scarlett Miller;two step-grandchildren, Emmet and Ella Schroder; sisters, Linda Westman of Kentwood and Vicky Johnson of Indian River; sister-in-law, LaVonne Vosbourgh of Fenton; as well as many other loving family members, neighbors, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dean Thompson; her parents, Gordon and Marian Westman; her father and mother-in-law, Carl and Reva Thompson; a brother, George Westman; and two brothers-in-law, H.R. Vosbourgh and Dennis Johnson.
Her family would like to extend a special thank-you to Sharon's caregivers, Jan Ensor, who had also given special care to Jim; sister, Linda Westman, who came to visit every other weekend whether it was to do special puzzles and activities together, or run errands and go to appointments; sister, Vicky Johnson, who also made many special visits; niece, Jody Bode and sister-in-law, Carol Southwick, also helped with running errands, going to appointments, and they enjoyed game shows on TV.
Per Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Saturday, March 19, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Judy Coffey. Sharon's urn will be placed alongside her husband at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.