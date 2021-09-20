Sharon L. Acton, of Sears, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. She was 78.
Sharon was born on June 4, 1943 to Clifford and Mary (Orvis) DePew in Flint, Michigan. On June 17, 2000 she entered into marriage with Gene Acton in Evart, Michigan. She spent her career working for Fosters in Evart, American Maintenance Cleaners and Riverside Electric in Marion, but her most dedicated job was raising her family. In her spare time, she liked to sew, bake, garden, and most of all volunteer in any way she could. Sharon will be remembered by her friends and family for her kind and giving heart. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her loving spouse of 21 years, Gene Acton of Sears; children, Mark (Andrea) Acton of Portage, Tammy (Jeff) Brokaw of Harrison, Robert (LeeAnne) Williams, Jr. of Marion and Terri Williams of Sears: grandchildren, Jeremy, Stacy, Ilyse, J. R., Courtney and Nikki; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Nevaeh, Colton, Malachi, Dallas, Xena, Salem, Orli and Cohen; siblings, Linda (Jay) Price of Harrison and Michael (Linda) DePew of Harrison; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 38 years Robert G. Williams Sr., parents, Clifford and Mary DePew; and a brother, Wallace DePew.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 am with visitation held one hour prior at Fosnaught- Holdship Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Tonn to preside. Visitation will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 also at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will take place at Middle Branch Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Spectrum Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
