CADILLAC — Sharon Lea Oxby of Cadillac passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was 59.
Sharon was born December 7, 1960 in Flint, Michigan to Elton David and Kathleen (Crabtree) Oxby, Sr. and they preceded her in death.
Sharon graduated from Cadillac High School in 1979 and attended Grand Valley State University and later attended Davenport University while working two jobs. Sharon worked various jobs in the Cadillac area including, Arby’s, Cadillac Rubber and the south end Admiral where she was for 16 years. She enjoyed collecting comic books, piggy banks and Pokemon items.
Sharon is survived by her son, Matthew (Samantha) Oxby of Cadillac; three grandchildren, Tobias, Owen and Flynn Oxby; a sister, Shelia (Jack) Thompson of Cadillac; and nine nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a brother, Elton “Tony‘ Oxby, Jr.; two infant brothers, Robert Allen and David Allen; and a nephew, Michael Thompson.
Private family visitation will be held at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac followed by graveside services at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with Pastor Rosanne Anderson officiating. A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you are asked to consider contributions to Oasis Family Resource Center.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
