CADILLAC — Sharon Lea Oxby of Cadillac passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was 59.
Arrangements will be announced later by Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. A full obituary will follow in the Cadillac News.
CADILLAC — Sharon Lea Oxby of Cadillac passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was 59.
Arrangements will be announced later by Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. A full obituary will follow in the Cadillac News.
Cadillac News
|
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.