GLADWIN — Sharon Lee (Hoel) Choudhry, age 69, of Gladwin, formerly of Lake City, passed away
Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Mid Michigan Health in Midland.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the service time.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
