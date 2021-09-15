Sharon Lee Ulrey of Cadillac passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Daughter of the late Richard and Rita (Smith) Parrette. She was born in Grand Rapids on July 12, 1941. On August 26, 1960, she married Richard J. Ulrey Sr., her loving husband of 54 years. Richard preceded her in death on March 24, 2014.
She graduated from Saginaw High School in 1959 and went to work in the Prosecuting Attorney's Office at the Saginaw County Court House for two years until their first child arrived. She worked at General Motors for 15 years until she left in 1978 when they moved to Cadillac, where the family founded and operated Ye Olde Wine and Cheese Shoppe from 1978 until 1984. Sharon was a life-long member of the First Congregational Church in Cadillac and had served on the Board of Trustees. She later became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in July 2014. In 1992 Richard and Sharon established R&S Investments, an apartment rental business. When Richard retired, they began spending their winters in Florida.
She leaves one son Richard J. (Colleen)Ulrey Jr. of Milford; one daughter Tamara J. Ulrey of Cadillac; two granddaughters Ivy Olivia (Patrick) Drinan of Dewitt; Zoey Isabella Ulrey of Milford; a brother and his wife Richard (Valerie) Parrette Jr., of LaPorte, Indiana; three sisters and their spouses: Cynthia (Richard) Poulos of Cadillac, Jane (Richard) Lefere of Jackson and Candice (Brian) Gudowski of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law Paula Parrette of Sugar Grove, Illinois.
Sharon was preceded in death by her brothers Kim S. Parrette of Cadillac and Michael D. Parrette of Sugar Grove, Illinois.
She also leaves a very, very dear friend and companion, Frank Burder Jr. of Cadillac.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given in Sharon's memory to the Michigan Lyme Disease Association (MLDA) on-line at Michigan Lyme Disease Association: Donate (mlda.org) or at 53001 Baker Road, Chesterfield Township, MI 48047. 1-888-748-LYME(5963).
