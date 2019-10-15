CADILLAC — Sharon Lorraine Richardson, age 81, of Cadillac passed away at her home on October 11, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on August 21, 1938 in Cadillac to Sven L. and Jeanette (Meekhof) Nelson. She married Ray Edward Richardson on September 1, 1956 in Marion and he preceded her in death on November 16, 1973. Sharon had worked as a caregiver for Council on Aging, had done landscaping work and had worked at the Riverside Electric in Marion. She retired in 2001.
She had been a Candy Striper and loved gardening, planting flowers, and especially loved hanging out laundry. Sharon’s most prized processions were children and her grandchildren. She loved to sing and teach her children and grandchildren nursery rhymes. She loved to sit and tell stories from the past. When she cooked it was enough food for an army and there were never any leftovers. Sharon loved angels, and everywhere you look in her home there they were. We believe she was the only angel. The family would like to thank Sharon’s daughter Jenny for being the rock in the family.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Dan) Burke of Manton, Alan Richardson of Cadillac, Kim (Ron) Vandewater of McBain, Kerry, Tim, and Kevin Richardson of Cadillac, Patti (Scott) Reed of Alma, Connie Richardson of Cadillac, and Jenny (Nik) Rinken of Cadillac. There are 34 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren surviving; siblings, Terry (Gladys) Nelson of Manton and Ron (Lucy) Nelson of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; son, Tony; daughter, Merry; grandchildren, Jesse Mac, Samantha Jo, and Scott Randall; great-grandson, Isaac Scott, siblings, Sven (Mary) Nelson, John (Barb) Nelson, Don (Jamie) Nelson all of Manton and Karen (Kay) Silvers and Wanda (Frank) Maes of Cadillac.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. William Markham officiating. Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Visitation was Monday, October 14, at the funeral home, memorial contributions may be made out to the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
